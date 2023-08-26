Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIDU. TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,862. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.