Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 201.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,367,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,846. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

