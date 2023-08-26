Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 482 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.87. 2,506,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,115. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.