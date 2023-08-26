Insider Selling: Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) CMO Sells 25,945 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

