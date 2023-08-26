Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Procore Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.65.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PCOR
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
