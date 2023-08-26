Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $6,750,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
DraftKings Price Performance
DraftKings stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
