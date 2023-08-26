Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $6,750,000.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DraftKings stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

