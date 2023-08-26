Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $52,160.31 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2023

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNLI

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.