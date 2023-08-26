Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells $52,160.31 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

