Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bristow Group Price Performance
Shares of VTOL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.
