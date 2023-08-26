Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Dawn Whalen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $68,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,588.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $319.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

