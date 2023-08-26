Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ANF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 2,560,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,501. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

