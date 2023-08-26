Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) CEO Sells 12,917 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.32%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

