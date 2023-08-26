Insider Buying: LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Insider Acquires 3,788 Shares of Stock

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) insider Judd Dayton purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $18,030.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 736,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,258.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Judd Dayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 25th, Judd Dayton purchased 5,490 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,175.50.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 19,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,903. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a P/E ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

