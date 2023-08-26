Insider Buying: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) CFO Purchases $34,290.00 in Stock

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher Downs bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.90 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 205,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

