Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £2,520,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,520,000 ($3,215,105.89).

CLS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 123 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.18 and a beta of 0.83. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 119.20 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.60 ($2.47). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.19.

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,568.63%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

