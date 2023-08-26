Insider Buying: Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Buys $10,600.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,765.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 17th, Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $10,525.00.
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $10,475.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.91.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
