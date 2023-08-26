Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPHYF remained flat at $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.75.
About Innate Pharma
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innate Pharma
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.