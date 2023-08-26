Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the July 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Indiva Trading Up 20.1 %

OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Indiva has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA, Indiva Life, and Artisan Batch brands. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Jewels Chewable Tarts, Grön edibles, and Dime Industries vape products through license agreements and partnerships.

