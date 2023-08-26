Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 6.5%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 163,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Independence Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.