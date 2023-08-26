Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDPGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 18,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,158. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 44,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 44,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

