Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the July 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 18,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,158. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Indaptus Therapeutics

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 44,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $86,046.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,919.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Glen R. Anderson purchased 23,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $56,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,536. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

