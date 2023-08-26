Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 204.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

