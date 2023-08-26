IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 493.5% in August

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IM Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 106,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

