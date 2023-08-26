IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 493.5% in August

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 493.5% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IM Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of IM Cannabis stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. 106,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About IM Cannabis
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.
