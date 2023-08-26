Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

