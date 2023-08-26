Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iluka Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Iluka Resources
Iluka Resources Trading Down 5.8 %
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.