IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Short Interest Update

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IGEN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,438. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About IGEN Networks
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGEN Networks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.