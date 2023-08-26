iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $71.70 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $71.70 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

