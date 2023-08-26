IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.94

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.94 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 62.02 ($0.79). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.81), with a volume of 118,388 shares.

IDOX Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

