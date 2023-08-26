ICON (ICX) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $163.40 million and $2.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,561,480 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,519,446.8119538 with 965,519,444.493389 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16716547 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,374,830.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.