ICON (ICX) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $163.40 million and $2.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,561,480 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,519,446.8119538 with 965,519,444.493389 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.16716547 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,374,830.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
