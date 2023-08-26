ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Reaches $163.25 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $163.25 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 965,568,206 coins and its circulating supply is 965,569,109 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 965,565,223.3851116. The last known price of ICON is 0.16995178 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,007,480.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

