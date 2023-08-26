iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:IBET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 13.72% of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 62 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The stock has a market cap of $694,400.00, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.22. iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.22.

About iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF

The iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies engaged in sports betting and gaming activities, including esports and iGaming. IBET was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Inherent.

