Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,844. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

