Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HUMRF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,844. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Hummingbird Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.