H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $435.10

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.10 ($5.55) and traded as low as GBX 394 ($5.03). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 394 ($5.03), with a volume of 56,804 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 422.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £175.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,075.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,594.59%.

In related news, insider Simon Walker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($84,970.66). 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

