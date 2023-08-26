Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.43

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.43 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.21). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 50,029 shares traded.

Hornby Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -536.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sources, and distributes hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. The company offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

