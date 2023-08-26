HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on HMST. TheStreet lowered HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

HMST traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). HomeStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HomeStreet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

