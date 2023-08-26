Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.07 million. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $34,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,326,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 618,813 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,100,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

