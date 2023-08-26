Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Hits $146.26 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $146.26 million and approximately $941,532.77 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

