Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Up 22.2 %

HIBB stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

