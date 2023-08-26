Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $168.35 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.61 or 0.00017688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $168.35 million and approximately $1,043.48 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,057.34 or 1.00021519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.61249967 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,029.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.