Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Up 1.6%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.91. 425,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 728,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$118.97 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 37.34%. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.644363 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

