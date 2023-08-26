Head-To-Head Survey: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alector has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alector alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.7% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 3 4 0 2.57 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alector and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alector currently has a consensus target price of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 156.36%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alector and Genocea Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $133.62 million 3.70 -$133.31 million ($1.72) -3.43 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.00 -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alector.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector -140.18% -67.57% -18.57% Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Alector on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and AL003, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its pipeline products include AL044 that targets MS4A4A, a risk gene for Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001, AL002, and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Alector, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 11, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.