Head-To-Head Contrast: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genetic Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $45.80, suggesting a potential upside of 163.52%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $4.86 million 2.85 -$5.17 million N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $12.50 million 45.35 -$62.09 million ($3.38) -5.14

Genetic Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.76% -42.08%

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, and type 2 diabetes. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

