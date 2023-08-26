Head to Head Analysis: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) vs. The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of -0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2009 104 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.15%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.43 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $63.55 million 66.23

Evolv Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

