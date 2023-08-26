HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the July 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HAVN Life Sciences Price Performance

HAVN Life Sciences stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The Company also focuses on developing methodologies for the standardize and quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, including Psilocybe spp.

