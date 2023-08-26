Hardide (LON:HDD) Trading 0.9% Higher

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.60 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.60 ($0.15). 379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Hardide Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.64. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.08.

About Hardide

Hardide plc engages in the manufacture and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, aerospace, flow control, power generation, and precision engineering.

