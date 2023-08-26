Harbour Energy plc (HBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 18th

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HBR opened at GBX 234 ($2.99) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23,400.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 500.26 ($6.38).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) target price on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

