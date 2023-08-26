Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the July 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS HSNGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 110,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,130. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.1241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.