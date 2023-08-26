H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.79. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 16,923 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. DNB Markets raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

