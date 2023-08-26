Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading Up 25%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (CVE:GYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 48,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 29,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Guyana Goldstrike Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.
About Guyana Goldstrike
Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Alice Arm North property, a precious metal prospect; and East Georgie property, as well as the San Diego mineral claim located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
See Also
