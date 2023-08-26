Guess? (NYSE:GES) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.88-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Guess? also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.88-$3.08 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. Guess? has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Guess? by 5.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Guess? by 13.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Guess? by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guess? by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Further Reading

