Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guardforce AI stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,359 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

Guardforce AI stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

guardforce ai (hong kong) co., ltd. is a service provider dedicated to offering the best robotic ai solutions and services for global clients based on their unique business demands for artificial intelligence. currently, partnered with the chinese university of hong kong, we have established our research center in hong kong to develop intelligent robots and have built our manufacture in shenzhen, china.

