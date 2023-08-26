Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Grupo Simec Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of SIM stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.22.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
