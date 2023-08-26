Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SIM stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. Grupo Simec has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $572.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

