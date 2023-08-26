Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 84000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$13.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

