Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the July 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Greystone Logistics Trading Up 11.6 %
GLGI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
About Greystone Logistics
